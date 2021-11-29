Gradient Investments LLC Grows Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 74.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $122.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.23 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

