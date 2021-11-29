Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,042 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Synovus Financial worth $12,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 62,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,273,730 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $47.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

