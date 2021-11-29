140,218 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,139,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,798,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 99.6% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $48.94. 44,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

