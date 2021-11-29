Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,763 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for about 3.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.19% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $20,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 389,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $22,388,000. Finally, 6elm Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at about $15,099,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.41. 26,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.