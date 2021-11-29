Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 30,690 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.8% in the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.48 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

