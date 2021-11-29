Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 70.6% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $77.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

