Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,472 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after buying an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after buying an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after buying an additional 633,039 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,091,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after buying an additional 102,175 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

