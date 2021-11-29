Brokerages Set Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Price Target at $34.72

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,303,855. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.