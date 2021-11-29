Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1,275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of HP by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $244,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock worth $7,430,226. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.43. 114,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,573,729. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

