Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 44,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.32. The stock had a trading volume of 67,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.15 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.