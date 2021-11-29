Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 365,444 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 365,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,000. Micron Technology comprises 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.05. The company had a trading volume of 351,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,415,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.58 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.