Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,873 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.07. 44,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

