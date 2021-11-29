Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $360.07

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Kusama has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and $140.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $360.07 or 0.00632842 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.04 or 0.07533030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.11 or 1.00036022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

