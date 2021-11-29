OpenOcean Hits Market Capitalization of $66.33 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OpenOcean has a market cap of $66.33 million and $2.97 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.04 or 0.07533030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.11 or 1.00036022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

