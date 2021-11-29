Kusama (KSM) Price Tops $360.07

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for approximately $360.07 or 0.00632842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $140.83 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00095661 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.04 or 0.07533030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,917.11 or 1.00036022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

