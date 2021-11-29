Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $69.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Kohl’s had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Kohl’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/21/2021 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kohl’s has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company is battling supply-chain headwinds. Management on its last earnings call highlighted that it encountered delays related to inventory receipt across several business areas owing to temporary factory closures and port congestion. Also, the company’s SG&A expenses have been rising year over year for the past few quarters now. Nevertheless, Kohl’s has been benefiting from its strategic framework, which focuses on driving top-line growth; expanding operating margin; implementing disciplined capital management as well as undertaking an agile, accountable and inclusive culture. Also, the company’s strong brand portfolio and partnerships are diving growth. Kohl’s is committed to become the perfect shopping destination for the holiday shopping season.”

9/30/2021 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 22,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,065. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

