Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 378.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,709,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 611.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 195,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $426.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,176. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $330.04 and a fifty-two week high of $435.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.