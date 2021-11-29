Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

