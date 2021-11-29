Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 2.6% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

NYSE LLY traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $260.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

