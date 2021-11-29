KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,516,586,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.38. 13,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.