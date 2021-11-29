Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV Has $3.02 Million Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust comprises about 1.0% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

NYSE ETX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.71. 139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

