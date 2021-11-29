Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the October 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 51,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Kutcho Copper has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

