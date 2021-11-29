American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,300 shares, an increase of 628.5% from the October 31st total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,423,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HIPH traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,043. American Premium Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About American Premium Water

American Premium Water Corp. is a health and beauty development biotech company .It produces LAlpina Hydrogen, a hydrogen-rich water with no chemical additives, designed to maximize health and energy. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred in 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

