Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases 2,098 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.81 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.