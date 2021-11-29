Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $65,245,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,548,000 after purchasing an additional 139,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $17,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,344 shares of company stock worth $1,274,916 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $203.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.54. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

