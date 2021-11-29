iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

