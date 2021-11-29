Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $374,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Generac by 174.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 48.8% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $430.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

