Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $51.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,907.76. 15,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,861.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,716.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,699.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

