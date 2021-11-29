Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises 0.3% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.18. 9,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

