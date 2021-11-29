Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL opened at $226.23 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.28 and a 200-day moving average of $219.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

