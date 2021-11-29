United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.80. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

UNFI traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $48.96. 248,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,374. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.13.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

