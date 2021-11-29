Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $302.86 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $302.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

IT stock traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $11,071,375. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 69.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 106.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

