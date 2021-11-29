Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 9,144 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for 1.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 34.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 180,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 605,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $43.36. 848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,442. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.75.

