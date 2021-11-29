Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.78. 1,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,005. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

