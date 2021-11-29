Nestree One Day Trading Volume Hits $381,608.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Nestree has a market cap of $12.68 million and $381,608.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,479.60 or 0.98944131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00047095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00039988 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $353.42 or 0.00619143 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

