Dynamic (DYN) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $248.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000740 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.25 or 0.07577214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.82 or 0.00350056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.00998114 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00083652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00415628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.32 or 0.00429769 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.