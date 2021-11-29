Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,811 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $107.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.52. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.