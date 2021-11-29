Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HTA traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. 7,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 364,815 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

