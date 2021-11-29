Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Has $77.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 33.6% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $77,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

