Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,688.07.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,202.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.48, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,433.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,310.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.