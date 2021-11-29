Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

LMT stock opened at $342.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

