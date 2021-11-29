Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,574 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

NYSE BA opened at $199.21 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $191.85 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

