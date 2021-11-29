Gradient Investments LLC Buys 12,526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after purchasing an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.23.

Chevron stock opened at $116.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

