iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000.

Shares of EWZS stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

