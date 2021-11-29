Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Decreases By 66.7%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EDUT opened at $9.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. Global X Education ETF has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $2,160,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the third quarter worth $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000.

