Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after acquiring an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,903,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,572,000 after buying an additional 96,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Argus downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

