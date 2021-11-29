Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Update

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 586,900 shares, an increase of 123.2% from the October 31st total of 263,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60. Digital Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

