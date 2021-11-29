Gradient Investments LLC Makes New $40.24 Million Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 675,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,240,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,946,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 166,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $62.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.02.

