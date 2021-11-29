SG Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth $15,458,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $4,338,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $4,074,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

TITN stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $38.58.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.