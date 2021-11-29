Gradient Investments LLC Has $89.74 Million Stock Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 1,338,691.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,981,264 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 3.58% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $89,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

FEZ opened at $45.29 on Monday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

